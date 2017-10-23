‘Simply Bottles' Plastic Bottle Recycling Initiative in UAE

DGrade, the manufacturer of eco-friendly clothing, has launched the Simply Bottles initiative to increase recovery and recycling rates of plastic bottles in the UAE.

According to the company, as part of the initiative it plans to develop the world‟s first bottle-to-yarn recycling plant, as well as to educate and equip businesses, schools and individuals with the tools and infrastructure required to reduce their plastic pollution and increase their recycling rates of plastic bottles.

The UAE is said to be among the world‟s highest consumers of single use plastic, yet less than 6% is currently recycled. By recycling plastic bottles, the DGrade said that organisations can play a key role in preventing plastic pollution and contribute to a circular economy - where plastic is recycled to make new products such as clothing and accessories.

The company has invited organisations of all types to join the Simply Bottles initiative as a sponsor, member or supporter. Organisations that join will be provided with a practical solution to recycling plastic bottles.

A solution that benefits members by offering a rebate on the bottles they collect, helping organisations reduce their waste management costs, whilst aligning with their CSR objectives and Dubai Plan 2021.

CEO of DGrade Kris Barber said: "We start by assessing the recycling needs of the organisation and work with them to establish a process for sorting and collecting their plastic bottles.

“The initiative also provides tools to create awareness, educate staff and students about the benefits of recycling to support a closed-loop supply chain. Even prior to launching, companies and schools in Dubai have expressed great interest in participating.

“In fact, we‟re pleased to announce Oasis water as the first company to join, they will be sponsoring the Simply Bottles initiative for schools."

Samantha Gregory, Brand Manager at Oasis added: "We are extremely happy to partner with the Simply Bottles School recycling initiative as it allows us to begin a conversation with the future generations to drive awareness about the importance of recycling in order to protect the rich and fragile beauty of our UAE, our home, our Oasis."

Simply Bottles builds on similar recycling initiatives in the UK and Australia and is a joint initiative between DGrade LLC (UAE) and Closed Loop (Australia/UK).

Director of Closed Loop, Peter Goodwin, added: "With the scale of plastic pollution and the harm it is doing to our environment becoming ever clearer, we believe that this solution will be equally successful and, in our opinion, will serve as a blueprint for other nations"

Organisatoins wishing to participate in the initiative should click HERE

