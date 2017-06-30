Simply Cups Recycling Scheme Arrives in Manchester, UK

Lavelle Waste Services has been appointed by the UK’s only paper cup recycling scheme, Simply Cups, as it expands its paper cup collection service to cover Manchester and the North West of England.

The cup collection service, operated by Simply Cups’ co-founders, Simply Waste Solutions, initially started in 2014 in London and the Thames Valley area. However, high demand enabled the service to quickly spread to cover the whole of the South of England and the East Midlands and the ambition was to extend the service to areas of the UK once sufficient volumes had been established.

Now, following last year’s #OneMoreShot cup recycling campaign in Manchester, businesses across the North West of the country are being offered a direct cup collection and recycling service, whereby the used cups will be recycled into new products.

“This is the first step towards rolling out a fully nationwide cup collection service,” said James Capel, CEO of Simply Waste Solutions.

“We have now established a blueprint that will enable us to appoint additional collectors, in other regions of the UK, that will provide our scheme members with a consistency of quality and service, wherever they happen to be located,” he continued.

Lavelle Waste Services, a family-operated business, will collect used cups, from the premises of Simply Cups’ scheme members before preparing and baling the material to meet the strict specifications of the end-reprocessor.

“It was important for Simply Waste Solutions that we shared the same philosophy and commitment to delivering a reliable and transparent service,” said Craig Lavelle, Managing Director of Lavelle Waste Services.

“This becomes ever more important as increasing numbers of members join the Simply Cups scheme, and cup volumes consequently grow, so that we can guarantee that all the material we collect is successfully recycled into new products at the end-reprocessor,” he concluded.

Simply Waste Solutions is now in discussions with other waste management companies so that Simply Cups collections can be extended to other parts of the UK. Simply Cups customers, who do not have a direct collection service, can return their used cups via the scheme’s existing Post-Back service that costs less than one pence per cup - based on a 9oz (255ml) cup.

