SIX – New Videos from Recycling Equipment Manufacturer Bulk Handling System

US recycling equipment manufacturer Bulk Handling Systems (BHS) has launched the of six videos to give inside view into the real value-drivers behind a materials recycling facility (MRF) investment.

The story is told through dozens of interviews with the people of BHS, Nihot, National Recover Technologies (NRT) and Zero Waste Energy (ZWE).The first chapter, Integration, is available on to watch below, and on the BHS website.

“The decision to invest in a recycling system, like any investment, inherently carries a certain degree of risk,” said BHS CEO Steve Miller. “Our customers are under increased pressure from their stakeholders to increase recovery and are simultaneously facing downstream pressure to increase end-product quality.”

“This series examines the pre-purchase factors a MRF buyer should consider to find the integrated solution that mitigates risk and drives superior financial results,” Miller concluded.

According to the company, the most important consideration is performance – recovery, purity, throughput and uptime – but there are other considerations that determine success. It added that operators should look for a partner that can design and deliver a high performance solution and, as importantly, one that will be supportive and collaborative throughout the life of the system.

https://youtu.be/aZGlUQ1h1fU

