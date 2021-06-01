SK Global Chemical plans to recycle 100% of plastic products

The P4G, a global group investing in market based partnerships for sustainable and resilient economies, held its Seoul Summit May 30-31, 2021. The theme of the summit was Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality.

SK Global Chemical CEO Na Kyung-soo participated at the P4G Seoul Summit in the panel discussion on Circular Economy where he shared the company’s Green Business practices including its key strategy “3R” (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), which is designed to establish a circular plastic waste system, and put forward solutions to the global plastic waste problem as well as measures toward an eco-friendly plastic ecosystem, per Jung Jun-ho of Korea IT Times.

“SK Global Chemical’s objective is to re-circulate plastic waste, which will lead to an eco-friendly plastic ecosystem. With a focus on developing core technologies, the company is strongly pushing ahead with Green Business," said CEO Na Kyung-soo. "In addition, the company will do its part in establishing an eco-friendly plastic ecosystem by making 100% of its future plastic products directly and indirectly recyclable.”

„As a means to boost plastic recycling, SK Global Chemical is considering commercializing its pyrolysis liquefaction technology, where plastic bottle and vinyl wastes are decomposed with heat into a petrochemical raw material (fuel oil) through strategic partnership with global pyrolysis businesses,” CEO Na explained.

CEO Na further added, “From the perspective of a corporate, profits must be generated in order to achieve a circular economy,” added CEO Na. “We should improve plastic manufacturing processes through development of eco-friendly plastic manufacturing technologies and capital investments, making the products more competitive in terms of price, while saving costs of Certified Emission Reductions by cutting down CO2 emissions during the manufacturing processes through chemical recycling methods such as pyrolysis.”