Solid Waste Association of North America's ARF Reports Free to Members Another

Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) members can now access the organisation’s Applied Research Foundation (ARF) reports free of charge one year after publication.

ARF reports over one year old, previously offered for sale on SWANA’s website, will now be available on SWANA’s online forum, MySWANA, to all members with login credentials.

"Over the past 17 years, the SWANA Applied Research Foundation has published more than 40 reports addressing important research topics submitted and selected by its member organizations,” said SWANA ARF Director Jeremy O’Brien, P.E.

“The decision to offer the reports free of charge to SWANA members one year after their publication date provides a significant membership benefit that should increase both the impact and utilization of the ARF research," he added.

ARF reports apply to multiple industry segments from disposal to recycling to waste-to-energy to collection , making them useful to a wide array of SWANA members and others.

The ARF’s most recent report addresses growing industry concerns with the performance of prescribed landfill final cover systems installed one year after final waste placement, and documents the benefits of two alternatives to the conventional final cover systems prescribed in US EPA non-hazardous waste landfill regulations.

“As a solid waste professional, I can’t think of a better way to support the advancement of the practice than by being a member of the Applied Research Foundation,” said Andrew Quigley, Director of Environmental Management for Charleston County and current ARF subscriber. “Making ARF’s reports more widely available will benefit the entire waste industry.”

In the past year, SWANA has added numerous member benefits including increased safety resources, free student membership, Affinity Program, MentorMatch, and now free ARF reports, creating further value for SWANA’s growing membership.

To learn more about SWANA’s Applied Research Foundation, click here.

Read More

Five to Stay Alive: Latest Safety Materials for Recycling Facility Workers from SWANA

SWANA has developed a new instalment to its ‘Five to Stay Alive’ series that features safety tips for Material Recycling Facility employees.

SWANA Joins ISWA’s Call to Close the World’s Biggest Dumpsites

In partnership with ISWA, the Solid Waste Association of North America has urged supporters to sign the declaration to close the world’s 50 largest dumpsites.

Research on Landfill Final Cover Systems Documented in New Report

The benefits of two alternatives final cover systems for landfill to those prescribed in US EPA non-hazardous waste landfill regulations have been documented by SWANA's Applied Research Foundation.