Solid Waste Management & Street Cleaning Conract for FCC Medio Ambiente in Ibiza

A Joint Venture (JV) led by FCC has renewed a contract for collecting solid urban waste and the related services of street cleaning and the cleaning and maintenance of beaches and green spaces from Sant Antoni de Portmany Council, on the island of Ibiza.

The company explained that the 10 year contract, with an extension of two years, totals almost €48 million and extends its municipal service in Ibiza since 1990.

Sant Antoni de Portmany, known for its important bay, the Bay of Portmany, has a population of some 24,000 with service needs that almost double in the summer due to the seasonal influx of visitors.

To undertake the activity, FCC will have a staff of 42 employees in the winter and 84 in the high season, including the workshop and offices. For the physical means, there is a total of 25 newly-acquired street cleaning vehicles and 17 for collection as well as 15 cleaning carts. The company has also acquired 672 side-loading bins adapted for disabled people.

In this new contract, FCC Medio Ambiente is committed to the circular economy and the use of renewable energy sources. It is promoting electric mobility with the acquisition of eight Porter type auxiliary electric vehicles, four side-loading vehicles with electric drive and three fully electric inspection vans.

It is also important to highlight the adaption of a tertiary water point to use recycled water from the treatment plant in watering and washing equipment. It is also planned to install a hybrid solar photovoltaic/wind turbine system to provide power for exterior lighting.

Regarding new information and communication technologies (ITCs), geo-location (GPS) devices will be installed in all equipment and the VISION platform for the computerised management of services will be implemented, designed exclusively by FCC Medio Ambiente. There will also be a Green Line platform and a free telephone line.

