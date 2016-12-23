South London Household Waste Recycling Centre Reopens After Upgrades

In south London the Purley Oaks Household Reuse and Recycling Centre (HRRC) has re-opened following a closure while upgrade work was carried out.

In October 2015, the South London Waste Partnership awarded a contract to Veolia to manage the six HRRCs located across the Partnership region – the four London Boroughs of Croydon, Kingston, Merton and Sutton.

On behalf of the Partnership, Veolia is responsible for: general management of the six sites – staffing, equipment and site layout improvements.

The new layout of the Purley Oaks site is intended to enable the site to remain open to the public while recycling containers are emptied; the need for frequent 20-minute closures, and resulting long queues, that local residents had got used to will be significantly reduced.

“We know from the results of a major site-user survey that there was a lot of support for the works to be carried out, but I appreciate that the temporary closure must have been an inconvenience for many,” commented committee and deputy leader - Clean Green Croydon, councillor Stuart Collins, member of the South London Waste Partnership.

“The aim of the re-design is to significantly shorten the queue times, which have been longer than acceptable. We will monitor the queue times carefully in the coming months to see if it has had the desired effect,” he continued

Christine Stacey, contract manager for Veolia in South London, added: “We hope that this improved layout will make it easier and more convenient for people to recycle household materials such as old electrical items, books, cooking oil or wood, that cannot go into standard collections.”

The six sites managed by Veolia have a target of achieving a 70% recycling rate.

