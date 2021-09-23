Special Initiatives at Ecomondo

In addition to its key areas, waste and resources, circular bioeconomy, reclamation and hydrogeological risk, water, this years Ecomondo (Rimini, October 26th-29th) supports three special initiatives:

SAL.VE

The Salone dei Veicoli per l'Ecologia (SAL.VE) organised in partnership with ANFIA (Italian Automotive Industry Supply Chain Association) shows the entire range of production for industrial and special vehicles for the collection of solid and liquid waste.

The Vehicles for Environmental Services Section of ANFIA brings together the manufacturers of urban sanitation vehicles and equipment (compactors, sweepers and vacuum cleaners and hydroblasters), a niche sector of excellence in the national supply chain.

National Biomethane Platform



In November last year Ecomondo launched the first national Biomethane Platform. The aim of said platform is to strengthen the strategic alliance with the natural gas industry, seeing biomethane as the point of transition between traditional and renewable energy.

Start-up & Scale-up Innovation 2021

An important point for Ecomondo and Key Energy is the support of up and coming companies and to act as a platform for dialogue between companies, investors and start-ups. The Start-Up & Scale-up Innovation initiative brings together tradition and innovation in the green tech, energy and sustainable mobility sectors at national and international level.