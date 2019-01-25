Steinmüller Babcock Deal to Expand Premnitz Waste to Energy Plant Near Berlin

German waste to energy technology suppler , Steinmüller Babcock Environment has secured a contract for the extension a waste to energy plant in the small town of Premnitz, located in the nature park Havelland west of Berlin.

The scope of supply and services includes planning and construction of the boiler including grate and ancillary equipment for a second line of the plant. The client is EEW Energy from Waste Premnitz GmbH.

Ten years ago, the EVE 1 was considered one of the most modern facilities for the energy recovery of high-calorie refuse-derived fuels in Europe.

The EVE 2 is designed for a fuel mix of household waste, commercial waste and refuse derived fuel, with a throughput of 150,000 t/year and a capacity of 56 MWth.

While a small proportion of energy is used for own use, most of it comes to local industrial customers and households in the form of process steam, district heating and electrical energy. In the long term, the EVE 2 is to replace a fluidized bed combustion unit with a throughput capacity of 120,000 t/year in the plant network.

Steinmüller Babcock said that is secured the tender with a technical concept that combined a tailor-made solution with a good price level.

The company said that the order symbolises the continuation of a very good cooperation with the EEW Group. Recently, Steinmüller Babcock extended the EEW plant in Delfzijl / Netherlands with a line.

Commissioning is scheduled for mid-2021.

The EEW Group has been building and operating thermal waste to energy plants for 30 years, currently there are 18 plants in Germany and neighbouring countries with a total annual capacity of more than 4.7 million tonnes of waste.

Read More

100MW Waste to Energy Plant to Supply District Heating in Stockholm

Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH, has secured a contract to build the boiler and furnace unit for a new energy from waste plant in northwest Stockholm.