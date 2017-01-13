Strategic Partnership for SUEZ with Cloud Based US Recycling Firm

French environmental services giant, SUEZ and Atlanta headquartered cloud-based waste and recycling firm, Rubicon Global, have entered into a strategic partnership.

According to SUEZ it is partnering with Rubicon on technology and data, accelerating the development and deployment of Rubicon’s proprietary cloud‐based hauler management platform, customer portal and mobile apps.

SUEZ will use Rubicon’s technology in its fleet of vehicles which it said will help modernise and transform their collection business. In addition, the partnership will focus on improving service for municipalities through smart city innovation, helping city governments improve residential waste and recycling services through data collection and analysis, as well as fleet optimisation and efficiency.

It is hoped that the partnership, which combines Rubicon’s model with SUEZ’s experience resource management, will open the way for the deployment of innovative and effective solutions in the US and European markets.

In Europe, SUEZ aims to accelerate the digital transformation of its Recycling & Recovery Division, by improving its customer portal and creating digital platforms dedicated to scattered waste volumes. The aim is to optimise the collection of small quantities of waste produced by many customers who are geographically dispersed.

SUEZ noted that while much of the waste industry is moving away from a linear to a more circular model, waste disposal methods are still mainly used in the United States.

“SUEZ is developing its offer to propose disruptive models and solutions in response to its customers’ needs and in favour of the circular economy,” commented Jean‐Marc Boursier, SUEZ’s Group senior executive VP in charge of recycling & Rrecovery in Europe.

“Together, we will add a new dimension to waste management both sides of the Atlantic, that is ever more digital and efficient, for a sustainable protection of resources,” he continued.

Nate Morris, Founder, chairman and CEO of Rubicon Global added: “This is a new day for the global waste and recycling industry and an extraordinary opportunity to change the world.”

“Waste is an issue that affects every single person living on the planet. Through technology and innovation, we can make it less expensive and more responsible, and this partnership with SUEZ will help us do just that,” concluded Morris.

