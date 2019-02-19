Successful Partnership of Renmar Plastics Machinery & Bunting Magnets

Tom Higginbottom from Bunting (left) and Kevin Horne from Renmar outside the Renmar facility in Wellinborough.

A partnership between Renmar Plastics Machinery and Bunting Magnetics Europe has been paying dividends in the plastics recycling sector.

Bunting Magnetics is one of the world’s largest suppliers of Magnetic Separators and Metal Detectors. The European headquarters are based in Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, UK with the Master Magnets manufacturing facility in Redditch.

Renmar Plastics Machinery is a family-run plastics business. The company said that it supplies a small number of carefully selected international manufacturers with quality products.

Bunting has supplied metal separation equipment to Renmar for several years. This includes both magnetic separators and metal detectors. The Bunting equipment is used to detect and remove damaging tramp metal from plastic feed, protecting injection moulder machines and product quality.

Metal separators have featured in several recent projects for Renmar. A small Permanent Overband Magnet was mounted across a conveyor to lift and remove ferrous metals from shredded plastic.

On a virgin plastic process, Drawer Filter Magnets removed millimetre sized ferrous metals from beads before a Free-Fall Metal Detector identified and ejected non-ferrous metal contaminants. In another project, Renmar installed a meTRON 05 Underbelt Metal Detector to detect needles in plastic sheet produced from shredded recycled materials.

Having worked on a number of projects with Bunting, Kevin Horne, Director of Renmar, saw an opportunity to forge a closer relationship with Bunting in order to provide their clients with the most up-to-date and technically advanced metal separation solutions. Bunting engineers are readily available to discuss issues and visit site.

Activity in plastics recycling has increased significantly for Renmar since 2017. Due to the nature of the secondary material, there is often a higher proportion of contamination including metal.

There is also a drive towards producing smaller-sized, higher-quality granulated plastics from waste. This raises the value of the product, but increases the possibility of equipment damage due to metal contamination. The selection and installation of the optimum design of metal separator is critical to the successful operation of the recycling plant.

“Our objective is to provide all our customers with the best service possible,” explained Tom Higginbottom, Bunting’s Sales Engineer. “Developing a close relationship with Kevin [Horne] and the team at Renmar enables us to do just that.”

