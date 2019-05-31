SUEZ £1bn Waste Management Contract in Greater Manchester Begins

Starting tomorrow, 1 June, SUEZ will begin delivering waste management services for Greater Manchester, UK, handling some 1.1 million tonnes annually from nearly 2.3 million residents under a contract worth over £1 billion.

The French environmental services giant explained that it was selected for the contract by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) following an 18 month procurement process.

The firm will handle municipal waste from over 1 million households across nine Greater Manchester districts (Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside and Trafford). The contract will run for seven years, with an option to extend for a further three and then five years.

SUEZ said that it will support GMCA in its circular economy strategy as part of the ‘5 Year Environment Plan’, significantly increasing recycling rates and diverting over 96% of municipal waste from landfill facilities.

The company will operate 41 facilities over 24 sites, including 4 mechanical treatment and Rail Head reception facilities, 20 household waste recycling centres, 8 transfer loading stations, a thermal recovery plant and a materials recovery facility.

The recycling centres will be optimised and will also recycle a wider range of items, including carpets and mattresses.

According to SUEZ it will also contribute significantly to local community causes in Greater Manchester, and has already made over 50 commitments. As an example, it will be part of community projects, such as reuse initiatives that will benefit the Mayor’s Homelessness Fund.

“We are extremely pleased with the result of the procurement process and are confident that our new partnership with SUEZ will provide opportunities to enable us to increase recycling of household waste which is key to moving towards a more circular economy,” commented Cllr Allison Gwynne, Chair of the GMCA Waste and Recycling Committee.

Bertrand Camus, CEO of SUEZ, added: “As the waste volumes represent 4% of the total UK volume, this new contract will significantly strengthen our activities in the country. It is evidence of our commitment to support its environmental transition, where we see huge opportunities to develop creative new partnerships with local authorities and business.”

Read More

IN DEPTH: SUEZ JV Closing the Loop on Plastics

Dutch plastics and chemicals firm LyondellBasell has teamed up with SUEZ to develop a facility to produce a varity of virgin quality recycled polymers.

SUEZ Secures 5 Waste Contracts worth €100m Across Europe

SUEZ has strengthened its Recycling & Recovery activities in Europe with the award and renewal of five contracts worth some €100 million in total revenues.

SUEZ Secures €117m Organic Waste Contract in Montréal

SUEZ has been selected to design, build and operate the City of Montréal’s first organic waste treatment center under 7-year contract, worth €117 million which come into effect from April 2019.