SUEZ and NUMA Collaborate on DATACITY Project with Karnataka Government in India

In India the State Government of Karnataka has launched the first ‘DATACITY’ program in Asia in collaboration with French environmental services firm SUEZ, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and NUMA, a French innovation hub headquartered in Paris that engages with startups, cities and corporations to foster innovation and solve global challenges.

DATACITY is an international open innovation program building innovative solutions to answer the challenges of global cities. It brings together city authorities, corporates and startups to address cities' challenges and develop innovative solutions to build sustainable and efficient cities, using data and technology.

The program is a 7 month initiative that aims to bringing together the City of Bengaluru and the Corporates to co-create a problem statement, to identify relevant innovative startups from a pool of applications and to experiment the solutions that is crafted using data provided by the city of Bengaluru and the Corporates.

The areas of opportunity that could be explored during DataCity are- Smart Mobility, Water and Waste Management, Energy, Smart Buildings, Transparency & Security and pollution management.

“Growing cities are facing tremendous challenges in terms of services and infrastructure provision. We must join our forces to find solutions. Collaboration is key to innovation: it is the smart collaboration that will help build smarter cities,” commented Gaurav Gupta, Commissioner of Industrial Development and Director of Industries & Commerce for Government of Karnataka. “Our role in government is to provide a framework for these experiments. Even if it is successful to a limited extent this is going to open vistas for the future.”

Shyam J Bhan, MD and CEO, Suez India BA added: “Our collaboration with NUMA has been to support the Group's digital strategy for the development of resilient and sustainable cities. SUEZ participated in the DataCity open innovation program, organized since 2015 by the NUMA incubator with the City of Paris, the French State and private sector companies, which aimed to meet the challenges of cities with the help of data.

“The program transformed Paris into a gigantic playground to test new urban solutions devised by entrepreneurs through the use of existing data. In 2017, DataCity went international and launched its first edition of DataCity Casablanca with Lydec as its partner.

“In India, we want to engage in open innovation program wherein we want to build a collaborative ecosystem involving customers, innovative start-ups, experts, researchers and our team to work together to develop solutions. This is the main objective of our partnership with NUMA.”

