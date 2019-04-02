SUEZ & Indaver Team Up on Wood Waste to Energy Facility in Flanders

Indaver and SUEZ have applied for a permit to build a new €100 million energy recovery facility for non-recyclable wood waste in Waasland Port in Antwerp

If the project goes ahead the facility is expected to process around 180,000 tonnes of wood waste per year. The energy released in this process is converted to electricity and used as steam for the industrial Ecluse steam network.

According to Indaver, by using wood waste as resource to generate energy, the facility falls in line with the sustainability goals of Flanders.

Integration at the Indaver site in Doel

The new facility is hosted at the Indaver site in Waaslandhaven. Indaver and SUEZ operate other facilities jointly at this site. E-Wood is therefore integrated at a site which already boasts a power generating infrastructure, such as the turbines with a total output of over 85 MW and a steam pipeline for 160 MW high-pressure process steam.

The plant will only process the non-recyclable fraction of wood waste such as treated wood waste, wood materials from composting facilities or rotting wood. This fraction can no longer be recycled to new wood products, but can be put to good use as resource for the generation of green energy.

The wood waste is stored and processed in a covered hall. The wood waste will be thermally processed by means of fluidized bed technology. The facility will have an intensive flue gas cleaning feature. It will generate 20 MW of electricity. The remaining steam can be supplied to the Ecluse steam network.

The energy released will be a constantly available green energy source. It will offer opportunities for the further development of economic activities in the port area. With E-Wood, we can offer our customers a greater guarantee of energy supply continuity. Furthermore, the green energy will improve the environmental footprint of the customers considerably.

Contribution to the (Flemish) renewable energy goals

The European Climate and Energy Package has set ambitious goals for 2020 and 2030, particularly in terms of increasing the share of renewable sources of energy in the gross energy consumption (20% in 2020 and 30% in 2030).

Flanders needs green energy to achieve these climate goals. Thanks to the new E-Wood facility for processing renewable wood waste, Flanders draws a step closer to achieving those goals.

Éric Trodoux, COO of SUEZ Recycling and recovery BeNeLux & Germany : "The project gives us a stronger foothold in the port area: public and private customers will be able to call on us for the entire waste value chain, from collection and sorting solutions (in Luithagen), to glass recycling (High 5) and to energy recovery from non-recyclable solid waste and sludge (SLECO and E-Wood).”

Paul De Bruycker, CEO Indaver added: “Waste is not an end product. It is a phase in the lifecycle of a material. With E-Wood, we recover energy from wood waste. This project is an example of the industry’s sustained commitment to help achieve the climate objectives.”

The license application has been submitted and the facility is expected to be operational in 2021.

