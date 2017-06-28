SUEZ Rolls Out Online Organic Waste Marketplace in France

French environmental services firm SUEZ has launched Organix®, the ‘first digital marketplace for organic waste’ to connect producers of organic waste with biogas operators.

According to the company the service will enable food industry manufacturers and cooperatives, etc. with methanation units which transform their organic waste to energy.

SUEZ said that the system will enable waste generators and users to manage a transaction in a simple and secure manner while, it provides logistics and transportation.

The company said that it will also ensure the quality of the materials with an audit of the producers and a flows diagnosis.

The service, which is already available in some French regions including Brittany, Normandy and Pays de la Loire, is to be rolled out cover the entire country by the end of the year and will gradually be enhanced with new functionalities.

Through Organix, organic waste can be sold on an auction platform, similar to those used for common consumer goods. The process works as follows:

The producer of organic materials makes an offer, with details of the quality and the nature of its flows

The waste-to-energy operator can accept the offer, in which case the transaction is validated immediately, or he can make an offer as part of the auction system. When the auction closes, the producer accepts or rejects the best offer made to them.

This platform is claimed to be the first digital marketplace for organic waste in France, representing a breakthrough from the existing trading system and meets two needs.

On the one hand, producers of organic waste do not always find the right recovery channel, while, on the other, operators of anaerobic digestion plants sometimes have difficulties securing feedstock supplies of organic materials due to inconsistent quality, unreliable sources, regulatory compliance and traceability.

By optimising the connection between these actors, SUEZ said that Organix encourages and facilitates waste recovery and the production of new organic and energy resources at a local level, for the benefit of the circular economy and the regional energy transition.

“SUEZ confirms its ambition to become the leader in smart and digital services for recycling and recovery,” commented Philippe Maillard, Senior Executive VP Recycling & Recovery Europe and CEO R&R France.

“These innovative solutions take up the new challenges facing industry, businesses and local authorities, and they contribute to the concrete development of circular economy in our regions,” he concluded.

