SUEZ Secures €117m Organic Waste Contract in Montréal

SUEZ has been selected to design, build and operate the City of Montréal’s first organic waste treatment center under 7-year contract, worth €117 million which come into effect from April 2019.

The French environmental services giant said that it will build a composting facility in the Saint-Laurent borough which will be capable of processing up to 50,000 tonnes of organic each year.

The facility will produce compost from green and food waste produced by the inhabitants of the West Island of Montreal as well as from the pre-compost from one of the city’s biomethanation centers.

The facility is expected to be commissioned in the Fall of 2021 and will be operated and maintained by SUEZ for a period of five years.

It is the first of five Organic Waste Treatment Centers (OWTCs) planned by the City of Montréal1 to recover and divert away its organic waste from landfill by 2020. Two composting facilities, two biomethanation plants and a pilot pre-processing plant will be built on four sites located on the island.

“With this contract, SUEZ strengthens its presence in Canada, where it already supports the City of Edmonton, Alberta, in the treatment and recovery of 160,000 tonnes of waste and confirms the Group’s commitment to provide local solutions towards a circular economy,” commented Jean-Louis Chaussade, Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ.

