SUEZ Secures 5 Waste Contracts worth €100m Across Europe

French environmental services firm, SUEZ, has strengthened its Recycling & Recovery activities in Europe with the award and renewal of five contracts worth some €100 million in total revenues.

Among the contracts are two to manage municipal waste in Germany. The company explained that the Waste Management Association of Chemnitz (Land of Saxony) organised an intensive European tender chose SUEZ for the treatment and recycling of pre-treated municipal waste produced by 580,000 inhabitants. This five year contract is worth more than €20 million and will start in June 2020.

The Group also renewed the tender for the collection and the transport of household, commercial and bulky waste in the district of Karlsruhe (Land of Baden-Wuerttemberg) with 436,000 inhabitants. This agreement will run for a further eight years from 2019 with a possible extension to 10 years.

In the Netherlands the company has secured three contracts for the management of household and hazardous waste

In this country, Afvalverwijdering Utrecht (AVU) waste management organization in the province of Utrecht, has selected SUEZ for the collection of municipal waste of six municipalities located in the province of Utrecht. This four year contract will serve approximately 75,000 households with consolidated revenues of around €21 million. The service will be mainly provided by LNG-powered vehicles.

The company said that it will also guarantee the disposal and the transport of 62,000 tonnes of residual waste in energy from waste facilities for Cyclus, representing eight municipalities located in the province of South Holland. As of January 2019, it will intervene for four years and consolidated revenues of around €24 million.

In addition, SUEZ has won a new remediation contract from a construction site for a section of highway in Rotterdam, worth around €12 million.

Here more than 80,000 tonnes of polluted soil (mineral oils, heavy metals, asbestos and acid tars) will be excavated and treated by the Group. 6400 m3 of polluted water coming from the excavation will be treated on site with mobile treatment units.

New Capacity in Belgium

SUEZ also noted that it has commissioned a new center in Huy, near Liège, for the collection and treatment of polluted soil from construction and sanitation sites in Belgium.

With a total surface area of 12,000 m2, the site will have a characterization and sorting capacity of 150,000 tonnes a year. In compliance with regulations, the soil will be recovered, after characterization and treatment, and reused for development or civil engineering projects.

This project is part of the Walloon Government's regional policy to promote the creation of efficient installations on its territory. It will contribute to economic development and local job creation.

Finally, SUEZ expands its activities with the pilot of an innovative collection solution alongside the intermunicipal organization Limburg.net2. To date, several systems are available in the area.

OPTIMO's objective is to standardize them and simplify sorting. A single collection takes place every week, with all flows in resistant bags of different colors. They are then separated at the sorting center, before recycling or recovery.

While reducing traffic, environmental impact and costs for the municipality, this system also improves the quality of flows.

Read More

Waste to Energy Deals Among 20 French Contracts Worth €1bn for SUEZ

SUEZ, has signed some 20 contracts with revenues of around €1 billion including the operation of a number of waste to energy facilities.

€5m Site Remediation Project for SUEZ in Amsterdam

SUEZ has secured a €5 million contract to support Amsterdam in its urban renewal project for 2 years by transforming the former industrial zone into a new public area, including the recovery of hazardous wastes.

VIDEO: SUEZ VP on Company’s Waste to Energy Strategy

With four new waste to energy plants in Europe processing an additional 1.2 million tonnes of residual waste, SUEZ will recover energy from over 9 million tonnes of waste this year.