SUEZ to Develop New 25 MW Waste to Energy Line in Teeside, UK

French environmental services firm SUEZ is to develop a new 25 MW waste to energy plant in Stockton-on-Tees in the north east of England.

Representing an investment of around €150 million the plant is expected to be operational in 2021. According to SUEZ, which will own and operate the plant, the facility demonstrates its confidence in the future of its businesses in the country and provides a concrete response to the lack of infrastructure.

Currently, five energy from waste process lines operate in Teesside, serving the authorities of Stockton, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, Northumberland, and the South Tyne & Wear Waste Management Partnership.

The new line will be located on the same site and will be able to treat 240,000 tonnes of residual waste a year and generate 25 MW of electricity, the equivalent of the consumption of 30,000 households.

SUEZ added that in many regions of the UK it manages the complete waste cycle, providing services to local authorities through Private Finance Initiative (PFI) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contracts, as well as providing waste services to companies.

To date, it operates seven waste to energy facilities, which produced 1195 GWh of electricity in 2017. It is also currently building a residual waste gasification facility in Surrey.

