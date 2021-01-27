SUEZ & Wheelabrator Sign Four Long-Term Waste to Energy Fuel Supply Deals

Environmental services firm SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, and Wheelabrator Technologies U.K., a waste to energy specialist, have signed four long term contracts to supply three proposed new energy recovery plants with over 500,000 tonnes per year of feedstock.

The partnership will see SUEZ supply Wheelabrator U.K.’s proposed waste to energy facilities at Multifuel Energy Limited Skelton Grange in Leeds, Wheelabrator Kelvin in West Bromwich, and Wheelabrator Kemsley North in Kent with over 500,000 tonnes per year of residual waste left after recycling.

Together the contracts support SUEZ in creating value from waste and enhance the network of facilities needed to complete the move of its customers’ residual waste away from landfill. SUEZ currently diverts in excess of 2m tonnes per year residual waste away from landfill and this agreement positions the UK business for long-term growth.

Wheelabrator Technologies U.K. expects to have all three facilities fully operational by 2024/25, with Multifuel Energy Limited Skelton Grange and Wheelabrator Kelvin already benefiting from planning permissions and environmental permits. Wheelabrator Kemsley North is in the process of securing a Development Consent Order (DCO), with a decision expected in February and an environmental permit in the second quarter.

All three facilities will operate at high electrical efficiencies with high potential for heat supply and collectively they will export 117MW (net) energy, enough to power 288,000 homes.

John Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said: “We are pleased to build on our partnership with Wheelabrator U.K. with this suite of new supply contracts. Enhancing our network of facilities around the U.K. is essential to providing our customers with solutions for their waste that avoid landfill and create value from the materials they are unable to recycle. Supplying Wheelabrator U.K.’s new facilities as they come online will provide us with resilience and the ability to meet our customers’ current and future needs, and to promote the long-term growth of our activities.”

Julia Watsford, Managing Director of Wheelabrator U.K. said: “We welcome the long-term partnership with SUEZ to supply our three new waste-to-energy facilities which will commence construction in 2021. The SUEZ waste supply agreements are a testament to the commitment of our team members and partners to Make A Difference and provide sustainable waste management infrastructure for the UK.

“I would like to thank Wheelabrator U.K. and SUEZ for continuing to work diligently and safely during coronavirus to ensure we remain on track to deliver these projects and support the green recovery in the UK.”