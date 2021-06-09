Sustainable Green Team reports over $9.2 Million in Revenue for Q1

The Company recorded $9,291,931 in revenue with $1,400,720 in gross profit and $41,477,914 in total assets for the three months ending April 3, 2021. SGTM entered 2021 with approximately a 16.7% increase in revenue, an 8.6% increase in gross profit, and a 1.4% increase in total assets compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Sustainable Green Team was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills. It provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales.

SGTM currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries to efficiently assess impacted areas, recover, manufacture, and distribute: National Storm Recovery and Mulch Manufacturing.