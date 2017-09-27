SWANA Award for Republic Services Organic Waste Composting Plant in Oregon

The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) has awarded Republic Services’s Pacific Region Compost Facility (PRC) in Oregon its Silver Excellence Award in the Composting Systems category.

The award was presented at SWANA’s annual conference, WASTECON®, yesterday in Baltimore.

As one of the largest composting facilities in Oregon, the PRC processes more than 120,000 tonnes of residential yard waste, residential organics and commercial food waste each year, producing a nutrient rich compost used for area agricultural, landscaping and gardening purposes.

In 2010, the PRC became the first Oregon compost facility to be approved for special types of organics composting (known as Type 3), including proteins, dairy and all food scraps.

“Organics are a fast growing part of an evolving waste stream and represent nearly 30% of what Americans discard daily,” said Shawn Edmonds, general manager of Republic Services’ western Oregon operations.

“Running a composting facility of this magnitude and caliber is a major undertaking, and this recognition could not have happened without the support of our team members and many local leaders and community partners,” he added.

SWANA’s Excellence Awards Program recognises outstanding solid waste programs and facilities that advance the practice of environmentally and economically sound solid waste management through their commitment to utilising effective technologies and processes in system design and operations, advancing worker and community health and safety, and implementing successful public education and outreach programs.

