Swedish Firm to Supply Biogas Upgrading Tech for Italian Food Waste Plant

Family owned Swedish firm, Malmberg, has secured its first biogas upgrading project in Italy where it will retrofit HERAmbiente S.p.A.’s, existing composting plant in Sant Agata.

The facility, located near the City of Bologna, will be supplemented with treatment and anaerobic digestion of 135,000 tonnes of food waste per year. The biomethane will be produced using Malmberg Compact® GR 20R.

The company said that the capacity of the plant will be 1000 Nm3/h and the customer estimates to produce 7.5 million Nm3 biomethane per year for the Italian gas network.

According to Malmberg, one of Italy's largest local utilities and environmental services providers, prior to choosing its water scrubber technology HERAmbiente undertook a thorough evaluation.

It said that it won the tender due the fact that it has good references from plants where the substrate is food waste, which requires robust and reliable technology that produces gas reliably, and can show with its high availability figures from experience with over 100 biogas upgrading plants around Europe.

The company added that Italy is a large gas market with more than 1000 gas filling stations and more than 900,000 cars running gas, so the infrastructure is already there for the environmentally friendly biogas.

“We see very positive on the Italian biogas market and are pleased that we now also can make a green footprint in Italy,” said Erik Malmberg, CEO of Malmberg Water AB.

