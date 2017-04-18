Behind the Wheel of Aebi-Schmidt’s ‘Intriguing’ New DAF LF Based Sweeper

19 minutes ago

TEST DRIVE: Back to Basics with Aebi-Schmidt’s New SK660 Road Sweeper

At the 2016 IFAT event in Munich, sweeper manufacturer Aebi-Schmidt, unveiled a brand new truck-mounted vacuum sweeper. Malcolm Bates takes a closer look ...