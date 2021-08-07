The better waste solution: Waste-to-Energy over Landfill?

Incineration is steadily gaining traction in Europe as a recycling method for waste that can also help meet energy needs.

By depending on a mix of strategies such as recycling and waste-to-energy (WTE), countries such as Austria, the Netherlands and Germany have virtually eliminated the need for landfills.

Yet in the US, no new incinerators have been built since 1997. Landfills, however, proliferate.

A large proportion of these landfills capture emitted methane on their sites, converting it into electricity and thereby preventing it from leaking into the air and being dispersed as waste. Though methane used in this way arguably proves a clean energy source, only a third of methane emissions actually gets recovered. As such, waste combustion can be regarded as the better option since it does not require the storage of solid waste and also serves to eliminate a greater amount of greenhouse gases.

Nonetheless, the number of waste-to-energy plants in the country continues to decrease due to public opposition, perceived health hazards as well as high costs.

For Marco Castaldi, this verdict seems ill conceived.

A chemical engineering professor at the City College of New York, he released a report delineating the latest scientific data associated with waste-to-energy technologies.

"Waste is not going to evaporate, it’s not going to go away. That’s the goal of this document, make sure that holistic look of all possible solutions is brought in as rigorously as possible. Then whatever you value in the municipality, make that decision,” he said.

His research highlights the fact that waste-to-energy-when coupled with critical material recovery-can serve to offset one ton of carbon emissions for every processed ton of waste. It also provides evidence for the fact that waste-to-energy facilities are responsible for fewer greenhouse gas emissions, even considering the option of gas capture at select landfills.

The results of this study underscores the stance of large waste-to-energy companies like Covanta and WIN Waste Innovations yet local officials, community members and environmental groups in states such as Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maryland continue to protest over potential WTE expansion plans in the US.

Director for Science and Policy at the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) Neil Gangri maintains that a complete stop to both landfills and incineration emissions is what is needed for the US to meet its net zero carbon objective by 2050.

“Incinerators and landfills are kind of duking it out for last place as far as what we should be doing around waste management... Those are the two worst things to do with waste.”

Operators from both sides contest this claim, with advocates for incinerators touting advances in carbon capture technology and landfill proponents espousing the potential of gas capture systems to render energy or fuel.

A new group called the Institute for Energy and Resource Management (IeRM) aims to provide information on the avowed benefits of the waste-to-energy approach. Consisting of national and international waste management experts, the group intends to combat misinformation on waste-to-energy services by emphasizing the importance of an integrated waste management system that takes recycling and waste reduction as its main motive but also advocates for the incineration of leftover waste.

In the past, waste-to-energy facilities provided added value due their capacity not only to treat waste but to convert it into power. Yet cheap power alternatives such as natural gas rendered this advantage obsolete. For the WTE industry to recover, it needs to invest further into activities such as metal recovery.

According to Steve Simmons, president of consulting firm Gershman, Bricker and Bratton (GBB), technology has evolved to the point that not only ferrous metals (those containing steel in their composition) but also non-ferrous metals such as gold, silver, lead and nickel can be extracted from WTE residual ash.

“While that may not have a big revenue impact, it can have a huge cost-reduction impact because you’re not putting it in the landfill.”

Environmental organisations still disapprove of WTE facilities on account of them being a potential health risk. Groups such as GAIA argue that residents living near such plants often suffer from respiratory illness and cancer.

Castaldi’s previously mentioned research on the matter found little evidence to support this, one study of four WTE facilities in Seoul that counted additional deaths having been found to have disregarded regulatory limits to operation.

Opponents have called out WTE operators for their ‘lax’ regulatory limits while also criticising the fact that these limits have little significance considering that they do not take into account the amount of emissions generated before or after plant shutdowns.

In response, Castaldi admits to higher emissions at the startup and shutdown stage of WTE facilities but states that these are ultimately accounted for in regulatory oversight and represent only a small percentage of the normal 24/7 operating conditions of a facility. He also states that improved emissions technology has served to reduce emissions in the past few years.

Landfill emissions are just as worrisome yet face far less condemnation than WTE emissions do. Proponents of the former are keen to stress, however, that their emissions assessments are estimates as it is impossible to take accurate readings over sites that span many acres, potentially leading to an overestimation of emissions levels.

Bryan Staley, CEO of the Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF), added that landfill-to-gas systems, which are decidedly on the uprise, are noteworthy for their contributions to carbon emissions reduction.

As such, the debate spanning the relative merits of WTE and landfills is poised to go on, with both sides offering pertinent arguments for and against their universal adoption within a national context.

With residual waste streams still being of import in the production cycle and the cost of treating garbage at landfills staying persistently low, waste-to-energy facilities may never fully replace their competition.

For it to truly take of as a waste handling measure, federal policy is needed as communities are still wont to consider the technology as less of a green alternative than landfills, despite scientific evidence to the contrary.

These potential legal measures are more likely to take the form of a landfill ban rather than an actual governmental endorsement of WTE facilities.