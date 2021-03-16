The challenges with end-of-life flexible foam materials

The "Rebond Rebound" make-a-thon event was intended as a launchpad aimed at identifying new business models and end-use markets for bonded flexible polyurethane foam scrap, or rebond. Commonly used as carpet padding, rebond extends the use phase of materials like foam mattresses and production scrap that would otherwise be destined for disposal. The event featured input and guidance from experts in the rebond foam, recycling, and material innovation industries to explain the challenges faced with end-of-life flexible foam materials.

"One of the most common uses for waste flexible foam, particularly from mattresses and furniture, is to give it a second life as rebond in carpet padding," said Fabio Scaldaferri, Owner & President of Pacific Mattress Recycling Inc. "Over the long term, the possibility exists that homes and buildings trend toward more hard flooring materials, which would shrink the market for carpet padding. We need new ideas for how to diversify end markets and sustainably manage waste material that would have traditionally gone into that market."

If new uses are uncovered, rebond and other scrap foam applications represent an attractive outlet for even larger quantities of post-industrial and post-consumer flexible polyurethane foam because the logistics, manufacturing process, quality control, safety measures and producers currently exist. Through the Rebond Rebound event, Covestro and MRC convened a hyper-focused two-day brainstorming exercise to address that challenge head-on.

"Covestro's vision is to become fully circular," explains Richard Skorpenske, Head of Polyurethane Advocacy and Sustainability, Covestro LLC. "One of the key drivers in becoming fully circular is working with organizations, like the MRC, that have the expertise to help us get there. With this event, we feel like we really captured ideas that will allow us to capitalize on this collaboration."

As the inventor of polyurethane, Covestro has a rich history of research, development, design and production of polyurethane materials. Covestro plans to leverage this experience in its work with MRC as the organizations focus on innovation around recycling and end-of-life processes related to mattresses.

Both Covestro and the MRC view the Rebond Rebound event as a success. "Collaboration of this kind is fundamental to achieving both our organizations' sustainability goals," said Ryan Trainer, MRC President. "The foundation laid over the past week will provide ideas to build upon as we continue developing and refining projects that move us towards a more circular economy."