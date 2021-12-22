The Ritz-Carlton collaborates with BioGreen360 and Garick to develop circular solution for food waste
BioGreen360, the innovator in food waste management solutions, helps diverting all of the hotels food waste.
BioGreen360, the leading innovator in distributed food waste management solutions, today announced the successful completion of a six-month collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City Hotel and Garick to develop a closed-loop program that diverts 100% of the Hotel's food waste from landfill with the residual material being integrated into an all-natural compost product.
The collaboration was conducted at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City Hotel, leveraging BioGreen360's innovative integrated technology solution including: a waterless distributed digestor technology, proprietary bio-catalysis, an "as a a service" business model and a real-time data analytics package. Since the start of the collaboration, the Pentagon City Hotel has successfully diverted 100% of its food waste totaling more than ten tons. In addition, the culinary staff at the Pentagon City Hotel have used real-time data feeds from the system to track which departments are creating waste to reduce it over time.
The organic material created through the on-site digestion process at the Pentagon City Hotel was then repurposed into an all-natural compost at Garick's New Milford, CT facility. Through this collaborative relationship, the Pentagon City Hotel not only diverted 100% of its food waste, but now also is repurposing food that otherwise would have been wasted into a high-value, sustainable natural resource through an environmentally friendly, fully circular process.