The Scale of Plastic Bottle Waste vs. Global Landmarks

10 years - 4 trillion bottles worldwide

The plastic bottles sold worldwide since 2010 would tower above Manhattan

1 hour - 55 million bottles worldwide

The pile of plastic bottles sold worldwide in the last hour would, if discarded, be higher than the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro

1 day - 1.3 billion bottles worldwide

In the span of a day, over 1.3 billion bottles are discarded. A pile of plastic waste about half the hight of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.