Thermax partners with SBE for waste to energy solutions

As a part of the agreement, TBWES will design, engineer, manufacture and sell MSW fired Waste to Energy solutions incorporating SBE’s well proven established grate and boiler technology. “SBE technology is backed by more than 150 years of experience, and we have designed and supplied some of the largest and most efficient grate and boiler systems for waste to energy plants in the world. We are pleased to associate with Thermax in bringing our advanced technology to the industry through this agreement and look forward to a strong relationship”, said Thomas Feilenreiter, Managing Director, SBE.

“Thermax has always brought proven global technologies to India and this collaboration is one more step in that direction. We are proud to be closely associated with a global leader having the most advanced and reliable technology. This partnership will provide us with a technology edge and help us deliver on our brand promise of ‘Conserving Resources, Preserving the Future’. It will accelerate our involvement in the waste to energy application, much needed for solving the dual challenge of urbanisation and deteriorating environment”, said Pravin Karve, CEO, TBWES.