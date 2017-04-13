Third Generation XR Waste Shredder from UNTHA

Austrian shredding equipment manufacturer, UNTHA, has launched the third machine in its series os XR waste shredders.

The company explained that in 2014 it released a machine to process SRF in a single pass, halving operators’ capital outlay and reducing energy consumption by up to 50%, without any detrimental on throughputs, uptime or product quality and saving.

The UNTHA XR was first brought to market as a robust pre-shredder that could effectively process a myriad of municipal, commercial and industrial wastes in readiness for the alternative fuel production market.

However, with typical savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars per year being recouped it then released ‘moveable’ version of the technology in late 2015, when the XR became the world’s first electrically-driven mobile shredder with the same bottom-line benefits.

Believing the XR was still capable of more, the company’s research and development continued at its Innovation Centre in Kuchl, near Salzburg. Following extensive trials throughout Europe the 3rd series waste shredder has now been revealed.

Aesthetically the machine has the same construction as its predecessors, it is the internal workings of the technology where the compant said that it has been refined to enable the XR to handle a wider range of input materials and achieve even more impressive performance figures than before.

Different cutter configurations, torque settings and motor modifications are said to mean that one day the shredder can be producing a p63-specification biomass fuel with low fines output from waste wood, for example.

According to the manufacturer, the next day it could be manufacturing a high quality SRF with homogenous <30mm particle sizing, before going on to achieve a 75mm gasifier material – all in a single pass, and all with this one piece of equipment.

UNTHA’s head of the waste shredding division, Peter Streinik, explained that the

evolution of the XR has therefore been an iterative process.

“This 3rd series machine has been three years in the making and has taken months of trials and €1,000,000 to perfect,” he said.

“It can tackle everything from ordinary commercial waste through to incredibly complex applications like pulper ropes. And we’ve designed the machine so that it achieves the throughputs achieved by a higher speed shredder, with far lower wear rates, operating costs and energy consumption,” he added.

“The build and rigidity of the kit, along with its in-built protection from ‘unshreddables’, has opened up a whole new world of opportunity,” concluded Streinik. “We’re even configuring one machine that gives excellent recovery rates when using optical sorting equipment within a MRF or fuel preparation line – this would have previously only been possible using two shaft technology.”

