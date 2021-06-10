Three Key Players of US Landfill Management

According to Statista and the Directory of Waste Processing and Disposal Sites, the market share of landfill volumes managed in the United States in 2020 and 2021 have remained mainly in the hands of municipalities, and two waste management companies: Waste Management and Republic Services. Local municipalities' share decreased from 33% to 29% from 2020 to 2021, whereas Waste Management's share rose from 26% to 29%, and Republic Services' remained stagnant from 2020 to 2021. Other private companies are Santek Enviro, Casella Waste, Rumpke, and GFL Enviro, along with other private companies making up the rest of the approximate quarter of the share of landfill management.