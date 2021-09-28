Tomra opened a new flake sorting test center in Italy

“We have observed an increasing demand for flake sorting tests and a strong market push for high-quality recycled plastics,” Fabrizio Radice, VP and Head of Global Sales and Marketing at Tomra Recycling explains the rationale behind investing in a new test center. “This requires the purest material fractions across all plastics applications, and the respective technologies and solutions need to be identified, developed, and optimized. This will happen in our new facility, while closely collaborating with our customers and partners.”

In fact, customer collaboration is at the core of the new facility. Customers from around the world can now ship their plastic flakes to Parma. Together with their respective sales contact, the materials are processed by Tomra’s flake sorting machines. Based on the test analysis and results, Tomra will recommend the most suitable machine, process and sensor configuration for the customer’s defined sorting requirements and goals. Customers are provided with an entire business case tailored to their needs before making an investment. Tomra’s customers have been benefitting from this concept that has been offered globally for decades. Situated in Parma, at the heart of one of Europe’s most important industrial and production regions, it can be easily reached via the international airports of Milan, Bologna, Verona and Bergamo.

According to Radice Tomra also is a ‘One Stop Shop Solution.’ The company offers a vast portfolio of sensor-based sorters for various applications. And, going beyond technology, customers and partners profit from Tomra’s in-depth application knowledge, consultancy expertise and ongoing service support.

The new test center also gives the company the opportunity to develop new solutions for an industry that faces a lot of challenges such as the discrepancy of input and output qualities and the need for innovations for upgrading recycled plastics. Alberto Piovesan, Segment Manager Plastics EMEA & Americas, says: “Within only 1.5 years, we established a place where new ideas and innovations are born to best respond to current market trends. More importantly, we are working on solutions that are indispensable for any sorting and recycling plant targeting to successfully upgrade plastics."

About Tomra

Tomra Recycling designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting technologies for the recycling and waste management industry. More than 7,400 systems are installed in 100 countries around the world.