TOMRA Recycling publishes new Ebook unveiling the potential of connected machines

Connected machines and cloud-based data storage is transforming how businesses collect, access and analyze data. The recycling industry is at the advent of discovering the power of data reported by connected optical sorting equipment. This capability is ushering in a new era of data-driven process optimization suggests the new eBook, “Digitalization – Connect to Enhance Productivity in the Recycling Industry,” from the global leader in sensor-based sorting, TOMRA Sorting Recycling.

Prior to Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), production data remained local to optical sorters, making it difficult to harvest and analyze. Now, through embedded sensors and cloud-based reporting, optical sorters are turned into data delivery machines to drive the strategic management process. Near real-time data gives insight into production gaps, allows companies to react faster to change and improves recycled product quality and throughput.

The free-to-download eBook examines that stored service reports, spare parts orders and product manuals improve machine maintenance efficiency. It also peers into the not-so-distant-future where leveraged production data, combined with advanced analytics, will result in the development of new sorting technologies and processes that will improve sorting efficiency and boost final product purity.

To download your free copy of the new TOMRA eBook on the advantages of connectivity in optical sorting, please visit our website.

About TOMRA Sorting Recycling

TOMRA Sorting Recycling designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting technologies for the global recycling and waste management industry. Over 6,000 systems have been installed in more than 100 countries worldwide.



Responsible for developing the world’s first high capacity near infrared (NIR) sensor for waste sorting applications, TOMRA Sorting Recycling remains an industry pioneer with a dedication to extracting high purity fractions from waste streams that maximize both yield and profits.



TOMRA Sorting Recycling is part of TOMRA Sorting Solutions which also develops sensor-based systems for sorting, peeling and process analytics for the food, mining and other industries.

TOMRA Sorting is owned by Norwegian company TOMRA Systems ASA, which is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Founded in 1972, TOMRA Systems ASA has a turnover of around €876m and employs ~4,000 globally.

For more information on TOMRA Sorting Recycling visit www.tomra.com/recycling or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

