Toyota Dealer Expands Hazardous Waste Deal with Enva to Cover all General Waste & Recycling

UK Toyota dealer, Steven Eagell, has awarded full service recycling and resource recovery firm, Enva, a contract to provide all the waste and recycling services to its 29 dealerships across the South East of England and the West Midlands.

Enva explained that it already has a long-standing relationship with Steven Eagell, having provided hazardous waste services for over 10 years. This includes the sustainable management of tyres, oil & filters, aerosols, contaminated plastics, lead batteries, brake fluid, fuels and degreasing equipment – with 99% of the waste collected being recycled.

The new contract sees Steven Eagell consolidate to a single supplier with Enva now also providing waste collection and recycling services for the company’s general and non-hazardous wastes.

Enva’s account management capability was highlighted as one key reasons for its selection. Going forward the partnership will see a strong focus on compliance and the provision of data to support continued improvement. There will also be a proactive approach to employee engagement with Enva providing advice and training on the effective segregation, safe storage and the handling of all wastes.

Paul Parsons, Aftersales Director, Steven Eagell, commented: “The partnership has been built on a solid foundation of trust and simple, easy communication lines over a number of years. Moving to a complete waste management solution will enable us to offer enhanced value, share best practice and promote continuous improvement to target recycling targets and achieve sustainability goals.”

