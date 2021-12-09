Trinseo plans to acquire Heathland B.V.

Trinseo, a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Heathland B.V. (“Heathland”), a leading collector and recycler of post-consumer (PCR, EoL) and post-industrial (PIR) plastic wastes in Europe.

As a plastic waste collector and recycler based in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Heathland is focused on converting PCR and PIR polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polystyrene (PS) and other thermoplastic waste. The company collects, pre-treats and processes plastic waste materials using mechanical and chemical recycling processes, and captures the materials’ maximum value by transforming them into high quality recycled raw materials for a wide range of high-end applications. Heathland is well established in Europe with several notable projects, including MMATwo and REVOLUTION, which are funded by the Horizon 2020 program of the European Commission.

The acquisition serves as an important milestone of Trinseo’s transformation journey into a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider. As the Company’s extensive sustainable product portfolio continues to grow, this agreement will help meet market demand by securing a reliable source of recycled feedstock through the addition of a plastic waste collection business and enhancing the ongoing development of plastic recycling technologies.

The investment is aligned with Trinseo’s 2030 Sustainability Goals, which outline the Company’s focus on tackling climate change, embedding sustainability in its product portfolio, promoting supplier and operational stewardship, and embodying responsibility as an employer.