Triple ISO Recertification Win for Waste Shredding Equipment Firm UNTHA UK

Shredding equipment specialist for the waste and recycling industry, UNTHA UK, has secured a hat-trick of ISO recertifications, with zero major or minor non-conformances.

The North Yorkshire headquartered business originally achieved the ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environmental) and OHSAS 18001 (health and safety) standards back in early 2014.

However, the company explained that when newer and more stringent ISO rules were introduced in 2015, the team was given a three-year transition period to demonstrate an even greater degree of compliance excellence.

UNTHA UK said that it has rebuilt its entire management system to integrate all departments within the business and deliver tangible improvements that benefit the company and clients alike.

The shift came following the undertaking of a gap analysis by newly-appointed ISO consultant Stephen Lowe who was responsible for identifying the scope for further improvement.

Together with UNTHA UK’s project lead Caroline Brown, the duo have developed a suite of new fit-for-purpose business processes, introduced bi-monthly management review meetings to monitor business critical issues and opportunities, formulated weekly operational meetings, devised an annual audit schedule, embedded a continual improvement model across the entire team, and prepared meaningful company policies with measurable targets and progress tracking.

“Whilst we’ve long been proud of our ISO certifications, our previous approach to compliance looks merely like an admin-heavy box-ticking exercise, in comparison to the efficiency and sophistication of our new compliance model,” said Brown

“We’ve probably invested more than 500 operational hours and £80,000 into this transitional work over the past two years – inclusive of our IT overhaul – and it’s been so worthwhile,” she added. “Every single person within the business now truly understands what ISO is, the role that they play, and what it can help UNTHA UK achieve.”

The news comes at a pivotal time in UNTHA UK’s growth. Turnover is up 20% on the previous year, and the team has recently made two senior appointments – with plans to hire another three employees before the end of 2018.

The company added that its forward order book is strong and a new digital presence is scheduled for launch in the Autumn.

“It goes without saying that I’m extremely proud of this ISO achievement – it’s evidence that we’ve really taken the business to the next level and the entire team should be phenomenally pleased with their individual contributions,” commented UNTHA UK’s managing director Marcus Brew.

“We have to give a huge ‘shout out’ to Caroline who has steered us through this often arduous process, with glowing success. However, the entire ISO ethos surrounds continuous improvement, so we’ve naturally got an appetite for ‘what’s next’!” he concluded.

