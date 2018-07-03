Triple Waste to Energy Contract Win for Hitachi Zosen India

Hitachi Zosen India Private Limited has signed contracts with Essel group for the delivery of three waste to energy plants in the cities of Kadapa, Anantapur and T. P. Gudem, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India.

The firm, a group company of waste to energy firm Hitachi Zosen Corporation, said that each of the plants comprises one R - Grate type waste combustor and flue gas treatment systems with a processing capacity of 330 tonnes per day and a power output of approximately 6 MW.

The contracts have been executed between Hitachi Zosen India and special purpose companies owned and operated by Essel Infraprojects Ltd.

The company also noted that three contracts have been awarded simultaneously by the client for which Hitachi Zosen India has previously delivered a 600 tonne per day waste to energy plant in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh in 2016.

The three projects mark repeat orders, which the company said is the result of the client’s trust accumulated from the satisfactory completion of the Jabalpur project and correspondences and services after completion closely aligned with the client in addition to the established reliable technology having a track record of more than 850 plants delivered worldwide.

It is expected that total capacity of four waste to energy plants delivered by Hitachi Zosen India will, by 2019, reach 570,000 tonnes per year.

