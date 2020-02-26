Two Automotive Industrial Waste Contracts for SUEZ in Morocco

French environmental services giant, SUEZ, has secured two 3-year contracts worth a total of €17.6 million from automotive firms, PSA and Renault for the treatment and recovery of industrial waste in Morocco.

According to SUEZ, Morocco generates some 3.5 million tonnes of industrial waste per year and this volume is set to reach 12 million tonnes by 2030. For several years, the company said that has been supporting the Kingdom’s 2014-2020 industrial acceleration plan by helping the Moroccan industrials to organise a circular economy. The Group added that it is the preferred partner of the car manufacturers present in Morocco. In 2019, it also invested in two multimodal platforms to recover industrial waste from the free zones of Tangier and Kenitra, in addition to its Bouskoura platform.

Under the first of the two contracts, SUEZ will manage the industrial waste of Groupe PSA’s plant in Kenitra. It was selected for the comprehensive management of the industrial waste generated by its new plant in the Atlantic Free Zone (AFZ) in Kenitra.

SUEZ said that it will deploy the Green Compact solution which includes a condensed collection plan and a tailor-made industrial waste management park. This solution is scalable, in terms of both human and material resources, to accompany the ramp-up of the plant’s production chain.

The company added that it is committed to supporting Groupe PSA in achieving its "zero landfill waste" objective by offering innovative solutions for the recovery of all waste, including composting of organic waste. The location of Groupe PSA’s plant, in the heart of the Atlantic Free Zone, will create strong synergies with SUEZ’s multimodal platform which will be commissioned in 2020.

In a second contract, Groupe Renault Morocco renewed the contract with SUEZ to ensure the sustainable management of waste generated by its two production plants in Morocco, located in Casablanca and in Tangier, until 2022.

SUEZ said that it is committed to supporting Renault, a leading car manufacturer in Morocco with a production capacity of over 400,000 vehicles per year in its two Moroccan plants.

Since 2008, SUEZ has been in charge of the comprehensive management of all types of waste for Groupe Renault Morocco, from waste collection in the production workshops, the sorting (pallets, cardboard, metals, process oils, packaging and plastics from production), to the recovery or treatment by qualified sectors.

SUEZ also provides engineering and consultancy services to Renault by proposing areas of progress and dealing with the administrative formalities as part of an initiative to reduce waste and optimise its recovery.

Ana Giros, Group SEVP - APAC/AMECA Regions & Industrial Key Accounts, commented:

“With these contracts, SUEZ reinforces its position as a benchmark player in the treatment of industrial waste in Morocco.

“Our offer of innovative solutions that meet our industrial clients’ needs is focused on improving the treatment and recovery of their waste. SUEZ Morocco’s sales teams have demonstrated their capacity to listen to the needs of our clients for a more thorough and transparent monitoring of their waste and have helped them to implement optimised industrial processes to serve the circular economy.”

