Two Electric Vehicles Added to Hamilton Waste’s Edinburgh Fleet

Scottish firm Hamilton Waste has introduced the first electric vehicles into the fleet as part of its strategy to ensure it can meet the growing customer demand for suppliers capable of providing sustainable services which in turn, help them to meet their own environmental objectives.

The introduction of the first half of the fledgling electric fleet is a Nissan e-NV200 – a general purpose van which will be will used for delivering recycling bags and bins in and around the Edinburgh area where further environmental restrictions are expected.

In addition, a new Nissan Leaf car, decked out in Hamilton’s Tartan branding (the brand used exclusively in Edinburgh City Centre), will be used by the Sales Team for driving to and from appointments around Scotland.

Hamilton said that the introduction of electric vehicles is just one facet its far-reaching environmental strategy: six months ago, solar panels were fitted at the Smeaton recycling facility which provide enough renewable energy to power the recycling facility and now provide the charge for the company’s electric vehicles too.

Another initiative in evidence at Smeaton is a rainwater capture system for use in the overall operation of the plant.

“We aim to play our own part in making Scotland a more resource-efficient nation and will continue to grow our fleet of electric vehicles well in advance of Edinburgh’s City Council’s introduction of Low Emission Zones by 2020,” said Robin Stevenson, Managing Director of Hamilton Waste.

“We are also undertaking significant research into the latest innovations in electric waste collection vehicles which dovetails our strategy and demonstrates our commitment to a greener and cleaner environment,” he concluded.

Read More

IN DEPTH: Going to Göteborg - Scania’s Fuel Cell Refuse Collection Vehicle

In applications such as refuse collection, battery powered vehicles have their draw backs. Working with Renova, Scania is looking to solve that with fuel cells.

City of London Trials UK’s First All-Electric Refuse Collection Vehicle

As part of an initiative to drive down air pollution in London’s Square Mile a trial of the UK’s first fully-electric waste collection truck has begun.