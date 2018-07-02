UAE Deal for Ambienthesis to Cover Waste to Energy and Environmental Remediation

In the United Arab Emirates Italian waste and remediation specialist, Ambienthesis S.p.A. has signed today a Memorandum of Understanding with environmental services firm, Bee'ah Sharjah Environment.

The MoU concerns future collaborations and sharing of know-how and technologies with the aim of developing joint initiatives in the UAE, the Middle East and in Europe, including Italy. The sectors covered are waste management, waste to energy sector and land and water remediation.

Ambienthesis said that the signing of the memoradom was made possible thanks to the active contribution of the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates Abdalla Al Shamsi and the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority.

The signing took place in Sharjah, at the Bee’ah Headquarters, in the presence of Dr. Liborio Stellino, the Italian Ambassador in the United Arab Emirates, and of Dr. Valentina Setta, the Italian Consul General in Dubai.

Founded in 2007 with the aim of actively working to create a sustainable future, Bee'ah is claimed to be the Middle East’s fastest growing environmental management company. Since its inception, it has focused its activities on innovation, achieving important results and becoming a force for change throughout the region.

It said that it chieves this through new environmental management practices, systematic waste management, sustainability strategies for key resources and utilisation of renewable energy sources, as well as the promotion of initiatives aimed at involving the communities.

Bee'ah is aiming to be a reference point of excellence, for cities and territories, in the area of sustainability.

The President of Ambienthesis S.p.A. Dr. Giovanni Bozzetti commented:

“This agreement, which will allow us to develop a great synergic collaboration to optimise waste management, waste to energy and land and water remediation processes, not only joins the industrial and technological expertise of the two companies and fosters the activation of circular economy processes, but binds even more the ties between Italy and the United Arab Emirates in the noble common purpose of safeguarding the environment and our Planet for future generations.

“To recall the words of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, ‘caring for the environment and nature is one of our most important priorities'. And it is certainly the same for us."

