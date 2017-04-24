UK Food Waste AD Firm Biogen Sold to Investment Company

Bedfordshire, UK based food waste to biogas company, Biogen, has been acquired by investment firm, Ancala Bioenergy Limited for an undisclosed sum.

Previously owned by joint venture shareholders Bedfordia Group and Kier Group, Biogen’s seven anaerobic digestion plants recycle a 250,000 tonnes of food waste annually from supermarkets, food manufacturers, the hospitality industry and local authorities to produce 13MW of renewable energy and a nutrient-rich biofertiliser.

Biogen was established in 2005 by Bedfordia Chairman John Ibbett. Ancala Bioenergy Ltd is an infrastructure investment vehicle managed by Ancala Partners LLP.

According to the company, the sale will mean further growth opportunities and provide an established platform for Ancala’s expansion in the waste to energy sector.

“The investment is excellent news for Biogen and marks the next stage of growth for the business,” said Adam Feneley, Managing Director at Biogen.

Spence Clunie, Managing Partner at Ancala Partners LLP added: “Biogen is well known in the industry as one of the leading owners and operators of anaerobic digestion plants. The team has over ten years of experience in the sector and their operational excellence and commercial reach provide Ancala with an established platform from which to expand in the sector.”

John Ibbett, Chairman at Bedfordia Group, commented: “I have every confidence that the new shareholders will enable Biogen to continue in its success.”

