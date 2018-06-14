UK Government’ s Italian Embassy to Adopt Novamont’s Compostable Bioplastics

The UK government’s Foreign Office has banned single-use plastic and the British Embassy in Rome is opting for disposable tableware and materials made of Novamont’s MATER-BI bioplastic.

The decision coincides with a birthday party in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, but going forward the sustainable material will fulfull the Embassy’s regular need for plates, placemats, trays, clingfilm, cutlery and glasses.

Novamont explained that following the May Government’s initiatives on plastic waste pollution, the Foreign Office has decided that all UK diplomatic missions should apply a ‘plastic-free’ policy, especially for single-use products.

The Novara, Italy based firm markets a range of bioplastics under the MATER-BI brand that are biodegradable and compostable in accordance with the UNI 13432 standard.

The company said that that its feedstock materials are obtained by means of proprietary technologies using starches, cellulose, vegetable oils and their combinations, used in so many areas of everyday life.

According to the firm, unlike plastic crockery which, once contaminated with food, ends up at best in incinerators and at worst in landfills, plates, glasses and cutlery made of MATER-BI can be disposed of in composting plants together with the organic fraction of separate waste collections.

“By making this choice, the British Embassy in Italy is making a gesture of great educational value, against the squandering of natural resources and in favour of the separate collection of organic waste and its potential as a remedy for desertification, one of the causes of the rise in the Earth’s temperature,” commented Andrea Di Stefano, Novamont’s Head of Special Projects and Business Communication.

