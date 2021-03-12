UKCM: Searching for the "best experience possible"

Waste container refurbishment specialist UKCM invested in a new, integrated customer relationship management system which specialises in delivering personalised experiences and enables businesses to better connect with their customers.

It's important for UKCM to deliver exceptional customer service; so Salesforce’s proven cloud-based software, which empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers, was the next step forward.

Claire Capper, Production Director at UKCM, commented, “we have always been passionate about making sure our customers’ needs are at the forefront of everything we do, and we are excited to see how Salesforce can add further value to our services. It is important for us to identify solutions that keep driving the business forward, and we know that Salesforce will be a great way to ensure we continue to grow the business and provide our customers with the best experience possible.”

Established in 1998, UKCM, the UK’s largest family owned container repair and refurbishment company, is dedicated to the refurbishment of all types of waste and recycling containers. UKCM works across the country offering waste companies and local authorities’ mobile repairs, as well as factory-based services at its head office located in Winsford, Cheshire.

The process brings old, and often unwanted, waste containers back to life instead of them going to scrap. The business model – refurbishment over replacement – is simple and for a third of the price of replacing a container, UKCM can restore the unit to full working order.