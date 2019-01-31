Unifi Awards for Partner Firms Which Helped it Recycled 14 bn Plastic Bottles

Unifi which produces textiles from recycled plastics, has reached the 14 billion bottle mark as it recognises a total of 68 companies in its second annual Champions of Sustainability awards a 36% increase over last year.

REPREVE Champions of Sustainability will be awarded to 28 brand and retail partners that have each used the equivalent of 10 million or more bottles, and 29 textile partners that have each used the equivalent of 50 million or more bottles, through the inclusion of REPREVE performance fibers.

Eight new brands and retailers join the list of winners this year, including Aeropostale, Patagonia and IKEA Range & Supply. In addition, 15 new textile partners have now each recycled 50 million or more bottles through their use of REPREVE in the fabrics they produce. A list of award recipients can be found HERE.

“The REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards highlight our brand, retailer and textile partners that are committed to a better tomorrow through their use of REPREVE recycled performance fibers,” said Kevin Hall, Unifi’s CEO.

“This year, Nike and Target join Polartec in the Billion Bottle Circle for recycling more than one billion bottles each. Ford and H&M have each recycled more than a quarter of a billion bottles. Additionally, adidas, Hanesbrands, Under Armour, Volcom, and Williams-Sonoma, Inc., are some of the brands that have reached new milestones,” he continued.

Winners circle

In addition to the bottle awards and those in the Billion Bottle Circle, Unifi is also recognizing eleven special category award winners:

REPREVE Partners in Innovation recognizes companies using REPREVE in a way that’s unique to the market. This year’s winners are IKEA Range & Supply and KIPAS.

REPREVE Circular Economy recognizes companies demonstrating best-in-class use of the closed loop concept, which aims to eliminate waste throughout the product life cycle. League Apparel and General Motors are being recognized as this year’s winners.

REPREVE Newcomer recognizes key companies that started using REPREVE in the past year. Unifi is proud to recognize INDITEX, Lovesac and New Balance for this award.

REPREVE All-In recognizes companies that have integrated REPREVE into their entire product line from the beginning of the partnership. Sherpani and American Flora are winners for their commitment to using REPREVE.

“Together with our partners we can achieve our sustainability goals and make a real difference in the textile industry as a whole,” Hall added. “We’re on track to reach our goal of recycling 20 billion bottles by 2020 and 30 billion by 2022,” concluded Hall.

Unifi’s REPREVE Flake from PET Bottle Recycling Approved for Food Use by FDA

Greensboro, North Carolina based textiles producer, Unifi, Inc. has been given the green light from the FDA to produce its REPREVE recycled PET bottle flake for food grade packaging.

New Unifi Bottle Recycling Plant Takes Recycling a Step Further

In Reidsville, North Carolina Unifi, Inc. has celebrated the opening its REPREVE® Bottle Processing Center as part of its new Plastics Recycling Facility.

Fabric Made from Recycled PET Awarded Responsible Source Certification

SCS Global Services has awarded its Responsible Source certification to Unifi for its REPREVE textile products which are made from recycled PET.