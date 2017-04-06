Unifi Supplies Fibre from Recycled Plastic Bottles for Portland Trail Blazers NBA Caps

Greensboro, North Carolina based plastic recycling and recycled textiles firm, Unifi, has teamed up with New Era Cap Co. Inc to debut of its first-ever official National Basketball Association (NBA) cap made with plastic bottles.

The New Era 9FIFTY® caps, featuring the Portland Trail Blazers, use of REPREVE® recycled fibre and will launch exclusively with the Trail Blazers, coinciding with NBA Green Week. The REPREVE-based caps will be sold at Rip City Clothing Company at the Moda Center during Trail Blazers games on April 6 and April 8, and will retail for $30. Each hat is made using four recycled plastic bottles.

To ensure that products made with REPREVE are traceable, transparent and environmentally responsible, Unifi explained that it utilises its proprietary U TRUST™ verification program.

U TRUST is a third-party, comprehensive certification program that is designed to provide REPREVE customers with a high level of transparency. As part of the U TRUST program, Unifi uses FIBERPRINT™ technology, a tool allowing Unifi to analyse fabrics and products for the FIBERPRINT signature and certify the level of REPREVE content.

"Not only does New Era Cap value environmental consciousness, but consumers are also increasingly looking for products with a transparent sustainability story,” commented Mark Maidment, vice president, creative for New Era Cap. “Through its U TRUST program, Unifi helps us deliver a trustworthy, environmentally responsible cap."

Christa Stout, Trail Blazers vice president of social responsibility added: "The Trail Blazers' commitment to sustainability is long-standing, and places us among the leaders in all of professional sports, with initiatives ranging from food recovery and energy efficiency, to composting and balancing our water use," said Christa Stout, Trail Blazers vice president of social responsibility."

Unifi also recently announced its collaboration with seven professional sports teams, including the Trail Blazers.

The collaboration involves engaging crowds in messages aimed at environmental responsibility, as well as the launch of the REPREVE Ultimate Sports Fan Experience, a sweepstakes series consisting of once-in-a-lifetime experiences with multiple professional sports franchises.

In addition, Unifi's said that its national REPREVE #TurnItGreen mobile tour will make stops at the Moda Center before the April 6 and April 8 games. The tour includes a custom-designed, interactive trailer that travels the nation to educate the public about the importance of recycling and showcase the high-quality REPREVE-based products that can be made when fans recycle their plastic bottles.

The Moda Center, home of the Trail Blazers, received LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 after becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010.

The Trail Blazers are also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance, whose 383 members, including 180 teams, leverage the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities.

Read More

Unifi’s REPREVE Flake from PET Bottle Recycling Approved for Food Use by FDA

Greensboro, North Carolina based textiles producer, Unifi, Inc. has been given the green light from the FDA to produce its REPREVE recycled PET bottle flake for food grade packaging.

New Unifi Bottle Recycling Plant Takes Recycling a Step Further

In Reidsville, North Carolina Unifi, Inc. has celebrated the opening its REPREVE® Bottle Processing Center as part of its new Plastics Recycling Facility.

Fabric Made from Recycled PET Awarded Responsible Source Certification

SCS Global Services has awarded its Responsible Source certification to Unifi for its REPREVE textile products which are made from recycled PET.