UNTHA Delivers Largest 4-shaft Waste Shredder to UK Recycling Firm

Austrian shredding equipment manufacturer, UNTHA, has delivered its largest four shaft machine, the RS150, to Kent, UK based recycling firm LKM Recycling.

LKM started out as a scrap metal business over 40 years ago, but is now processing a variety of waste materials from metals and glass, to wood, plastic and general waste.

According to UNTHA the new 22 tonne waste shredding machine will enable LKM to process an array of complex and often heavy duty applications including aluminium, tyres and uPVC windows.

The manufacturer added that to achieve throughputs of up to 12 tonnes per hour, the RS150 and its quick-change screens will achieve flexible homogenous particle sizing as small as 30mm, depending on customer requirements.

It is also expected that LKM’s annual recycling volumes will increase by up to 25% in line with the team’s ability to now profitably process a wider range of materials.

“This is our first UNTHA machine – in fact it is the first processing machine we’ve ever bought,” said LKM’s managing director, Tony Hughes. “It will completely revolutionise our approach to recycling because we’ll soon be able to liberate all of the materials from the streams we process.”

“By shredding and screening uPVC windows, for instance, we’ll be able to separate the ‘waste’ into its component parts with ease. This means more material going back into the industry for reprocessing, and more revenue yield for our business,” he contined.

Hughes added that having first begun the market research phase three years ago, the LKM team has since travelled to UNTHA’s Austrian headquarters to see the RS shredders in production and to trial the machine using an array of materials.

“The high torque, slow speed eco-drive concept within this machine will also keep power consumption low, which minimises our carbon footprint and saves on energy costs,” he concluded.

