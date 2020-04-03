UNTHA: Poland Primed for Expansion as Waste Industry Continues to Update

Austrian waste shredder manufacturer, UNTHA, is predicting that 2020 will be the biggest year yet for its Polish subsidiary, as the waste market continues to boom there.

The company explained that it first moved into Poland in late 2013, when a dedicated office was established in Krakow on the back of growing interest in its equipment – a relocation to Warsaw later followed. While the country has attracted mixed views surrounding its approach to waste management over the last six years, UNTHA believes its environmental agenda is now gathering momentum.

With 10 waste to energy plants now in operation, the company said that reports indicate that Poland is starting to push back on poor quality foreign waste imports, in favour of smarter waste handling processes more in line with the EU’s waste hierarchy.

Sales of UNTHA shredders appear to mirror this trend, with three of the Austrian firm’s largest four shaft shredders having been shipped to bolster heavy-duty recycling projects in the metal scrap sectors.

A 650,000 Euro UNTHA XR mobil-e shredder – the first mobile machine in Poland – for alternative fuel production is earmarked for commissioning in February, and Q2 of 2020 will also see the start of an XR roadshow. And, UNTHA’s inaugural technology tour in Poland will allow operators to trial the world-renowned XR machine using their own materials.

Suitable for turning municipal solid waste (MSW), commercial and industrial (C&I), bulky, hazardous, production and textile waste into RDF and SRF, in a single pass, this ability to get ‘hands on’ with the XR could prove a further turning point for the industry, believes UNTHA’s head of global sales, Peter Streinik.

“We have seen a very different appetite for our shredding technology, during 2019,” he explained. “As a result, our forward order book is strong – with four additional waste projects also on the horizon – and we project that turnover will have doubled by the end of next year.

“We will continue to invest in our UNTHA Poland team in readiness, with recruitment particularly important within our engineering department – it is crucial that our aftersales customer support is as robust as our consultancy expertise during the sales process.

UNTHA shredding technology is headquartered in Kuchl, Salzburg. Established in 1970, the business now has more than 9,000 machines installed in organisations worldwide.

