UNTHA Supplies New Waste Plastic Shredder for Indigo Environmental

Cheshire, UK based plastic recycling firm, Indigo Environmental, has invested in a new UNTHA RS40 shredder to boost its HDPE and LDPE processing capabilities.

Handling four tonnes of material per day, the four-shaft machine with ram-assisted hopper is transforming bulky and oversize plastics – including 240 litre wheelie bins, 205 litre HDPE drums and LDPE buckets – into a <50mm particle size. The fraction is then granulated down to <12mm and washed before being resold into the international market.

Supporting the development of closed loop business models, Widnes-headquartered Indigo was founded to support the recycling and reuse of plastics from the automotive, process, manufacturing, waste management, food and beverage industries, as well as various local authorities.

With the new processing line in place, the company said that it can now ensure that contaminated materials which would otherwise end up in landfill are reinserted into the market to maximise their resource value.

Commenting on the procurement of this shredder, Indigo’s managing director Paul Kinley said:

“I’ve long been concerned about the level of UK plastic waste that was continually being dismissed as ‘someone else’s problem’. However, plastics has been catapulted into the spotlight, not least because of China’s pushback and David Attenborough’s Blue Planet plight.

“We’ve therefore worked hard, at Indigo, to develop systems that can transform complex material streams into reusable and resalable products. With 20 years’ experience in this industry, I knew from the outset that I wanted an UNTHA shredder to lie at the heart of this operation. It has been promptly installed and commissioned, and we look forward to it supporting our growth as 2018 unfolds.”

