USS Tripoli Sent for Recycling in Brownsville, Texas

The USS Tripoli (LPH 10) has concluded her final voyage from Beaumont to Brownsville, Texas, wherep she will now be dismantled and recycled by International Shipbreaking Limited LLC, part of EMR Group, one of the world’s leading metal recyclers.

The 13,000 ton IWO JIMA - class amphibious assault ship was the second ship in the US Navy to be named after the famous amphibious operation that inspired the words in the marine hymn “To the shores of Tripoli”.

She served in the US Navy for almost 30 years. During this period the USS Tripoli completed three deployments during the Vietnam War and became the first amphibious warfare ship to carry a full squadron of AV-8's (VMA-513) Harrier Jets.

She also played an integral role in the Persian Gulf where she spearheaded the U.N. mine sweeping operation in Iraq and was deployed as an initial ‘show of force’ when Saddam Hussein deployed forces along the Kuwaiti border.

Her distinguished service earned her 19 awards, including three Combat Action Ribbons and a National Defense Service Medal before she was decommissioned and stricken from Naval service in 1995. The Tripoli spent her following years laid up at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, Vallejo CA before she was towed to Pearl Harbour to serve as a launch platform for the ballistic missile defence program.

International Shipbreaking Limited LCC, part of the EMR Group, is one of the world’s largest green ship recycling companies with three specialist facilities located in Brownsville, Texas; New Orleans and Amelia, Louisiana.

These specialised facilities have safely recycled over 400 ships and marine structures including USS Thomas S. Gates (CG-51), USS Forrest Sherman (DD-931), USS George Philip (FFG-12), USS Jarrett (FFG-33), USS Constellation (CV-64) and USS Ranger (CV-61). The USS Independence (CV-62) is currently being recycled.

Chris Green, Senior Manager of the Brownsville facility said: “The USS Tripoli has significant sentimental meaning to the men and women who served our country and spent a part of their lives with her. She will be recycled in a safe, respectful and environmentally responsible manner.”

Work has now begun to recycle the 600 Ft. (184 metre) ship and the recycling operation is expected to take approximately twelve months to complete.

