Valmet Signs Deal with CNIM to Supply Waste to Energy Controls

Finnish process technologies and automation firm, Valmet, has signed a frame agreement to supply its distributed control system (DCS) to all waste to energy and biomass to energy new builds and retrofits awarded to Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM) in 2017 and 2018.

To date, 21 of these plants have been built in partnership with Valmet, and 100% of the new build projects since 2010 have been carried out together.

Valmet said that the new agreement highlights the two companies' successful partnership and enables CNIM to handle the increasing workload of its expansion into new markets.

In 2017, CNIM remained one of the most successful Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firms for waste to energy in Europe, winning contracts and taking strong positions in Eastern Europe and MEA. Anticipating a rapidly increasing workload, CNIM selected some partners with which to sign agreements to be more efficient during the procurement phase.

"We signed the agreement with Valmet because of the performance of our long-lasting close business relationship,” explained Jean-Francois Ache, Head of Environment Purchasing at CNIM. “Valmet addresses urgent issues in 'fast track mode', understanding our evolving needs, proposing innovations for mutual benefit and making decisions with us beyond the current project."

Gilles Cappadoro, Manager of CNIM Process and System added: " With the Italian Energonut WtE plant in 2002, our partnership really started to solidify. Valmet's technical support has turned these projects into a success.”

Etienne Guyon, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet concluded: “CNIM handles DCS project coordination, application and commissioning, while we handle hardware, system engineering and technical support. Syncing these roles requires a high degree of trust, teamwork and flexibility."

