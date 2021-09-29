Various bills would change to-go packaging at Californian Restaurants

California lawmakers have an eye on packaging for to-go food. They have adopted several bills that would have a great impact on the food packaging landscape in restaurants across the state.

A ban on "forever chemicals"

The so called "forever chemicals" - the name given to perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances short PFAS because they don't break down, are often used in disposable food packaging made from paper or plant fiber to make the containers resistant to liquids and grease. According to the California Safer Food Packaging and Cookware Act of 2021, was approved earlier this month, the sale or distribution of food packaging that contains PFAS would be prohibited as of January 1, 2023. Cookware manufacturers would also be required to disclose use of PFAS and other toxic products by 2024.

Single-use food ware only by request

The Single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments bill affects full-service restaurants. They would be prohibited to provide those articles unless specifically requested by the consumer. Often plastic cutlery and ketchup sachets are added to the to-go bags only to get tossed in the trash. Especially when costumers eat at home. This unnecessary waste could be avoided.

The bill also requires third-party delivery companies to offer menus with a list of available condiments and singe-use foodware accessories so the consumer can select what they need. A special enforcement agency would be created before June 2022.

Recycling of glass beverage containers

If passed, the California Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Reduction Act allows glass beverage containers not only to be recycled but also to be sanitized and reused. Beverage distributors would pay the bottle deposit collected toward refilling reusable bottles.

Environmental advertising

The so called "chasing arrows" symbol that - in theory - shows a recycled product, is currently used on basically any product that may be recycled. Even if the packaging doesn’t meet the state’s recyclability standards. Lawmakers think that consumers deserve accurate and useful information about the environmental impact of plastic products as well as related to the end of life of a product or packaging. False claims about the recyclability of products and packaging therefore are forbidden.